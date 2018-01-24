Women – and men – march again in protest

The second Women’s March Jan. 20 drew close to 100 people in Roberts Creek, where there were speeches, singing and a march to the pier. It was one year ago when women in many countries marched to protest the election of U.S. President Donald Trump on the day after his inauguration. Donna McMahon photo
