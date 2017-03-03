Friday, 3 March 2017
Women’s Day on the Coast

Posted by: The Local Weekly March 1, 2017

There are two official International Women’s Day events on the Sunshine Coast March 8.

At 5pm the Sunshine Coast Labour Council is sponsoring a potluck at the  Roberts Creek Hall.  It is free, but you are asked to bring a dish to share.

And at the Gumboot Cafe in Roberts Creek at 7pm, an event called “OutRAGEous Women” promises readings by Linda Nardelli, Janice Williams, Danika Dinsmore and Caitlin Hicks.

There is a $10 admission charge, which includes a $5 credit toward the purchase of food or drink.

