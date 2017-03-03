Women’s Day on the Coast

There are two official International Women’s Day events on the Sunshine Coast March 8.

At 5pm the Sunshine Coast Labour Council is sponsoring a potluck at the Roberts Creek Hall. It is free, but you are asked to bring a dish to share.

And at the Gumboot Cafe in Roberts Creek at 7pm, an event called “OutRAGEous Women” promises readings by Linda Nardelli, Janice Williams, Danika Dinsmore and Caitlin Hicks.

There is a $10 admission charge, which includes a $5 credit toward the purchase of food or drink.