Work Hub set to re-open after flood

Almost exactly a year after being flooded out, the Gibsons FUSE Community Work Hub will re-open in September, with an infusion of new enthusiasm from two new managing co-directors.

FUSE WorkHub in Gibsons was born when Mark and Sheila Cameron saw the co-working space started by the Art Farm and Community Futures in Sechelt in 2013, and wanted to do something similar in Gibsons. When the Sechelt FUSE project ended in 2015, the Camerons bought a commercial space in lower Gibsons, took over the FUSE furniture and branding, and opened in May 2015.

A little over a year later, as the WorkHub was steadily gaining momentum, disaster struck. The building’s gutters plugged up during a downpour on September 2, 2016, flooding all the units. FUSE had to close for a complete renovation.

“It was discouraging,” admits Mark Cameron. “We lost a year.”

Although the Camerons are still passionate about the FUSE vision, they have other projects underway, so they were delighted to find two new partners willing to manage day-to-day operations.

Jennifer McRae, who relocated here from Vancouver last year, is a community development professional with a track record of producing more than 50 original events and community engagement initiatives in the last eight years.

Altaira Northe, newly arrived from Toronto, is a writing coach and ultra-marathon runner. For the past three years, Northe hosted CreativeMornings Toronto, a free, monthly breakfast lecture series for creative people.

The renovated FUSE workspace will have 18-20 workspaces available on a full time, part-time or drop-in basis. As before, the space has a small kitchen, a meeting room that seats six people, a patio with an ocean view, proximity to coffee shops and restaurants, and lots of friendly collaborative energy.

A “soft opening” is scheduled for Sept. 5. Anyone interested in using the space should contact the Workhub via their website, fuseworkhub.ca or info@fuseworkhub.ca.

Donna McMahon