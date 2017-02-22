The (pending) closure of Shorncliffe and Totem Lodge in 2018 has focused our attention the privatization of care homes but this may be just the tip of the iceberg.

Canada had over CAD$5 trillion of debt the last time I looked (federal + provincial + P3 + household). BC alone had over CAD$67 billion. Whoever takes power in the May election must try to pay down this debt, generate more revenues, create a balanced budget and meet all of their election promises.

One way that politicians around the world have endeavoured to square this circle is to sell off state assets to the private sector. Remember also that Canada has now signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union (EU). The EU insists on a competitive market within all sectors of a trading partner’s health service. It may be that Ottawa has obtained concessions that protect our health services but what has or has not been agreed will only be revealed to us plebs once the FTA is ratified.

Paul Rhodes,

Sechelt