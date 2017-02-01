Write the mayor

Since September Sunshine Coast residents have been expecting some kind of authoritative public response to concerns identified in the newspapers or by citizen groups about the announced closing of Shorncliffe and Totem Lodge seniors’ care residences, and the proposal to replace them with the Silverstone facility. This has not taken place.

I am urging people in all areas of the Sunshine Coast to use the opportunities afforded them by the approval process in the district of Sechelt. Mayor Milne has already acknowledged that this is a regional facility.

Mayor Milne said in his Oct. 20, 2016 Mayor’s Message in The Local: “Citizens are encouraged to provide comments and advice to Council on new developments and proposed projects. One way of doing this is by attending and participating in a Public Information Meeting…A more formal way for citizens to participate is by attending a Public Hearing.”

No public information meeting or public hearings have yet been held with regard to the Silverstone proposal.

In the meantime, people should put their questions and concerns in writing and send them to the Sechelt Mayor and council. (council@sechelt.ca).

Sue Jackel, Sechelt