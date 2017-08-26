Writers, writers everywhere

Among those attending the Festival of Written Arts Aug. 17-20 were, from the left: Bettly Keller one of the founders of the festival and recent recipient of the Lieutenant General’s award for literary excellence; Vici Johnstone, publisher, Caitlin Press; Rosella Leslie, local author of several books; and festival board member Maggie Schell. Anna Nobile photo

Also at the writers festival were, from the left: Michael Despotovic, marketing and promotions at Caitlin Press; Joy Kogawa, author of “Obasan”; Kara Stanley, local author; and friend of the festival, Nancy Denham. Anna Nobile photo