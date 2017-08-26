Saturday, 26 August 2017
Writers, writers everywhere

Posted by: The Local Weekly August 23, 2017 in Arts & Entertainment

P 12 B writers fest pic 2Among those attending the Festival of Written Arts Aug. 17-20 were, from the left: Bettly Keller one of the founders of the festival and recent recipient of the Lieutenant General’s award for literary excellence; Vici Johnstone, publisher, Caitlin Press; Rosella Leslie, local author of several books; and festival board member Maggie Schell. Anna Nobile photo

 

 

P 12 B writers fest pic 1Also at the writers festival were, from the left: Michael Despotovic, marketing and promotions at Caitlin Press; Joy Kogawa, author of “Obasan”; Kara Stanley, local author; and friend of the festival, Nancy Denham. Anna Nobile photo

