(Re “Wood stove rebates”, the Local, Dec. 14)

As the Executive Director of the Hearth, Patio and BBQ Association of Canada (which includes wood stove retailers, manufacturers and distributors of wood stoves) I encourage your readers to change out their old wood stoves for cleaner burning wood stoves.

There are persuasive reasons for participating in the wood stove change-out. For many people, a big attraction of new, efficient wood stoves is labour savings and using less wood – in simple terms you need to gather and burn a lot less wood to get the same amount of heat with the new generation of wood stoves. Also, all wood burning hearth appliances sold in BC meet or exceed the 2015 EPA particulate emissions requirement of 4.5 grams/hour, a 90 per cent improvement over uncertified technology.

For people not changing out their wood stove, please remember properly seasoned, dry firewood is critical to ensure the cleanest burning of any type of wood stove, new or old. Wood sourced from local suppliers keeps money close to home rather than paying for other imported fuels.

So, if you like to burn wood and spend less effort splitting, stacking and carrying it, new wood stoves often burn 40 per cnet less wood to generate the same heat. Consider installing a new low emission wood stove with the BC government rebate.

Laura Litchfield,

executive director,

HPBAC