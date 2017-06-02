Zoning decision for controversial care home deferred

The District of Sechelt has decided not to move ahead with a rezoning process for the controversial Silverstone Care Centre proposal in West Sechelt.

At the Planning and Community Development committee meeting of May 24, councilors voted to revise the Official Community Plan (OCP) before starting a process to rezone the property for a 128-bed long term care facility operated by Trellis Seniors Services.

Staff presented a detailed report on the proposal, explaining why the OCP should be amended first.

“It has become clear to the Planning and Development Services Department that the OCP lacks policies dealing with long-term residential care facilities such as this,” stated the report, noting that without changes to the OCP, the Trellis proposal would be difficult to support.

Presenting to the committee on May 24, Interim Community Planner, Aaron Thompson, said Sechelt’s OCP is focused primarily on residential developments, and lacks policies for developments that “bridge the gap between residential and institutional.” He further noted that although the Trellis proposal meets many of Sechelt’s OCP goals, its location—a kilometre from downtown in a currently unserviced area—is problematic. Moreover, changing the zoning for that property (currently residential) would significantly alter the future of the entire neighbourhood.

The Planning Committee discussed the possibility of proceeding with the Silverstone rezoning in parallel with OCP amendments, but the only support for that option came from Councillor Darnelda Siegers.

“We want all of council to debate this and the only way to do that is to move this forward,” said Siegers. “This community’s been waiting a long time to be able to engage with us on this type of proposal, and particularly this proposal.”

However, other committee members wanted to deal with the OCP first. Their recommendation will be forwarded to the next full Council meeting on June 7.

This decision by the Planning Committee is a setback for Trellis’s controversial proposal to build a privately operated for-profit long term care facility to replace publicly operated Totem Lodge and Shorncliffe. Local residents, angered by a lack of public consultation before Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) signed an agreement with Trellis, have turned out in large numbers to express their opposition. The May 24 committee meeting was no exception; a crowd overflowed the meeting room.

According to the agreement signed by VCH in April 2016, Trellis anticipated receiving a development permit by February 2017 and starting construction this month.

VCH may cancel the agreement without penalty if Trellis has not received a building permit within 270 days (nine months) of application. The development application was submitted on November 14, 2016, and the 270-day period would expire August 10 or 11. It is unlikely that rezoning could be completed and a building permit issued by that time.

Ian McLatchie of the citizen’s group Protect Public Health Care, said: We’ll certainly be using that (270-day) deadline to up the pressure on VCH to suspend the contract and begin a meaningful process of community engagement.” Donna McMahon